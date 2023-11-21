PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $520.14 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,590,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $520,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.60. 51,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

