PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,654,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $630,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Trading Up 1.1 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
