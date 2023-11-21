PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 273,790 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $478,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after purchasing an additional 193,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 125,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,893. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

