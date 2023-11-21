PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 611,962 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,749,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 611,962 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $259,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 4,927,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,996,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

