Pocket Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $71.22 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $71.22 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

