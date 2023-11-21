PotCoin (POT) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $814.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00190633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

