Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Presto Automation updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Presto Automation Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRST opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Presto Automation has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Presto Automation Company Profile
Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.
