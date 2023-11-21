Principal Financial Group (PFG) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) is one of 1,280 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Principal Financial Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Principal Financial Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group 5 7 0 0 1.58 Principal Financial Group Competitors 1178 5441 7058 116 2.44

Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $74.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 69.45%. Given Principal Financial Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Principal Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group $14.08 billion $4.81 billion 11.96 Principal Financial Group Competitors $591.18 million $72.80 million 101.86

This table compares Principal Financial Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Principal Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group 10.54% 15.30% 0.54% Principal Financial Group Competitors 283.71% 7.15% 4.75%

Dividends

Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Principal Financial Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 539.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Principal Financial Group rivals beat Principal Financial Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, equity compensation, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual variable annuities, and bank products, as well as trust and custody services. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

