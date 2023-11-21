Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,639 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

