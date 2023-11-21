Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.39% of Privia Health Group worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after buying an additional 2,084,802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927,414.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,306 shares of company stock worth $1,321,248 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PRVA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.