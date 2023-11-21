Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PCSA stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.11. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
