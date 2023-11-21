Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.