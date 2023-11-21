Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after buying an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GM opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

