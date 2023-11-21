Profund Advisors LLC Buys 61 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $465.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

