Profund Advisors LLC Buys 7,056 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

