Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 258.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.31. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

