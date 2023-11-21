Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 537.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

