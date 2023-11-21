Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.