Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 889,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 889,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,328.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,756 shares of company stock valued at $915,175. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

