Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $994.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.85. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

