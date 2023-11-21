Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,431 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $153,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,425 shares of company stock worth $1,826,659. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

