Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

