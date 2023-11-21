Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 414,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after purchasing an additional 77,468 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 173,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,686,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,164 shares of company stock worth $8,997,686. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.