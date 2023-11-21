Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $112.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $161.98 and last traded at $161.70, with a volume of 355041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.35.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $137.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

