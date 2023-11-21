PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.78. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 4,679 shares traded.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $590.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.