PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.78. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 4,679 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $590.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
