ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 567 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,345,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $720.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $652.37 and a 200 day moving average of $676.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

