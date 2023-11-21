ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.44 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of RLI worth $30,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in RLI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.69. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

