ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 50,421 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.31. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

