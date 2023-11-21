Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,802,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,110,000 after buying an additional 44,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.0 %

FN opened at $171.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

