Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,469 in the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

