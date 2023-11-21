Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $23,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $18,054,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 261.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after buying an additional 276,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACA opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $79.38.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

