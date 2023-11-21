Prudent Man Advisors LLC Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.15%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

