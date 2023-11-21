QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 32,538 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

QCOM traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,769,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

