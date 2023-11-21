QUASA Trading 70.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. QUASA has a market capitalization of $178,950.79 and $6,751.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,245.68 or 1.00047294 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011463 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000757 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004229 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152055 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,838.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

