Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

QBR.B stock opened at C$31.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.02 and a 12-month high of C$35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.30.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

