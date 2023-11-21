Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 7,500 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $21,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after acquiring an additional 248,659 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,123. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

