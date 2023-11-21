Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $74,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

CL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. 471,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,273. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.