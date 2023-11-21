Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $42,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after acquiring an additional 812,968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.83. 88,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

