Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $115.52 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $115,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 263,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,255. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

