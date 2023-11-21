Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $19.59 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,072 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 30.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 825,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 192,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $254,528.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $254,528.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $153,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,272.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,783 shares of company stock worth $1,761,468. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of TENB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. 67,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
