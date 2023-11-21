Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $28.69 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $28,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.22. 118,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,228. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.69. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

