Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $62.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $62,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $274.32.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

