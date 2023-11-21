Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 26,530 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $86,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.32. 29,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,779. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.04. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

