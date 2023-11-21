Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 38,100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Clorox worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.48. 142,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,773. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

