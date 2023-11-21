Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 7,800 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.14% of Nucor worth $59,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.16. The company had a trading volume of 78,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.95. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

