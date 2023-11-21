Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 192,200 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,995,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,067. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $144.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.