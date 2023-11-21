Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 225,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,174,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Altria Group worth $98,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11,943.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,529,000 after buying an additional 829,692 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. 614,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925,130. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

