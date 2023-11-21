Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 46,300 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Biogen worth $36,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,361.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.28. 109,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.07. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

