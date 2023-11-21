Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 52,200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $120,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 187,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,850,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 625,756 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 197,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,382,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

