Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 5,600 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $68,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $369.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.45.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

